PARIS Nov 10 Frederic Michalak triumphed on his home return as he inspired Les Bleus to a 33-6 demolition of Australia to end a five-match losing streak against the Wallabies on Saturday.

Michalak, who had not played on home soil in the French shirt since a Six Nations game against Ireland in 2010, was replaced in the closing stages to a standing ovation after kicking 15 points and brilliantly setting up Wesley Fofana for France's second of three tries.

Philippe Saint-Andre's side relied on an utterly dominant scrum but also the raw power of Louis Picamoles, who scored the first try, to prevail against Australia with also a penalty try and a Morgan Parra penalty.

The visitors had their chances late in the first half but poor execution meant that they left the pitch with only two Mike Harris penalties to show for themselves. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)