Rugby-Former All Black Carter apologises after drink-driving reports
PARIS, Feb 16 Former New Zealand flyhalf Dan Carter has issued an apology in response to French media reports that he failed a drink-driving test in Paris on Wednesday night.
PARIS Nov 12 France made no changes to their 24-man squad as they prepare to face Argentina on Saturday in the second of three international tests after thrashing Australia at the weekend, the French federation said on Monday.
"Manager Philippe Saint Andre and his staff have decided to retain the same 24-man squad to prepare for the Argentina game on Saturday in Lille," the FFR said in a statement.
France beat Australia 33-6 at the Stade de France last Saturday.
They had to make do without injured lock Yoann Maestri, who had been replaced by Jocelino Suta. Saint Andre chose to keep both players in the squad for Argentina, who beat Wales 26-12 in Cardiff last Saturday.
Maestri is expected to be fit for the game, the FFR added. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Alan Baldwin)
WELLINGTON, Feb 16 Connacht coach Pat Lam has fired back at his All Blacks counterpart Steve Hansen after being singled out for criticism and called an "ex-New Zealander" for his role in coaxing Steven Luatua to English club rugby next year.
WELLINGTON, Feb 16 A permanent three-man committee will review all incidents of foul play in Super Rugby this year in an effort to bring more consistency to the disciplinary process, southern hemisphere rugby bosses said on Thursday.