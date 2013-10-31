PARIS Oct 31 Scrumhalf Morgan Parra has been included in the France squad to face New Zealand after his ban for punching an opponent in a Top 14 game was reduced to two weeks, the French federation said on Thursday.

The ban was cut by half on Thursday and Parra will be able to play again on Oct. 31, the French federation said in a statement.

Parra was suspended for four weeks on Oct. 16 for punching Gautier Gibouin while the Bordeaux-Begles player was being held by two of the France international's Clermont team mates during a league game last month.

France take on New Zealand on Nov. 9 at the Stade de France.

Parra's inclusion means Toulon's Frederic Michalak has been left out and only features on a list of six reserve players.

France squad to face New Zealand:

Forwards - Vincent Debaty, Yannick Forestier, Benjamin Kayser, Dimitri Szarzewski, Nicolas Mas, Rabah Slimani, Alexandre Flanquart, Yoann Maestri, Pascal Pape, Sebastien Vahaamahina, Thierry Dusautoir, Wenceslas Lauret, Bernard Leroux, Yannick Nyanga, Antonie Claassen, Damien Chouly

Backs: Jean-Marc Doussain, Morgan Parra, Jonathan Pelissie, Camille Lopez, Remy Tales, Mathieu Bastareaud, Gael Fickou, Wesley Fofana, Florian Fritz, Maxime Mermoz, Sofiane Guitoune, Maxime Medard, Yoann Huget, Brice Dulin (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Alison Wildey)