PARIS, Sept 22 With a year remaining before the rugby World Cup, France coach Philippe Saint-Andre has suggested Les Bleus use less 'French flair' if they are to win the trophy for the first time.

In a declaration of intent in an interview with sports daily L'Equipe on Monday, the former France winger said: "Deep inside me, I am convinced that we will be a very painful team to play.

"We'd like to go towards a more direct approach when we are in difficulty.

"We have to keep this quality of French rugby (flair) but we also have to, like others, set up a few combinations and be more direct."

Saint-Andre, who has been tinkering with his half backs since taking over from Marc Lievremont after the 2011 World Cup final, is continuing his experiments.

In his 30-man squad for a training camp from Sept. 28-Oct 1, Saint-Andre picked South African-born scrumhalf Rory Kockott, who plays for Castres Olympique, and RC Toulon's number nine Sebastien Tillous Borde.

It means that Morgan Parra, who played in the last World Cup final and has 56 caps, and Maxime Machenaud, who has 18 caps and played in two of France's three test matches against Australia in June, are staying at home.

"It means we are instilling competition here," said Saint-Andre.

France play Fiji, Australia and Argentina at home in November.

They were drawn in the Group D of next year's World Cup in England alongside Italy, Ireland, Romania and Canada. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Patrick Johnston)