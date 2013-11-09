PARIS Nov 9 World champions New Zealand earned their 12th victory in as many games in 2013 by beating France 26-19 and handing their opponents an eighth straight defeat against the All Blacks at the Stade de France on Saturday.

New Zealand relied on a sturdy defence and Dan Carter's boot before winger Charles Piutau and Kieran Read's tries sent them clear, only for France to come close to a remarkable comeback.

Carter slotted home four penalties and a conversion and his replacement Aaron Cruden kicked a conversion while France's points came from Morgan Parra's kicks and Brice Dulin's try.

New Zealand, who started a tour that will take them to England and Ireland on Nov. 16 and 24 with a 54-6 hammering of Japan last weekend, did not exactly shine but produced some neat rugby throughout.