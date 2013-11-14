PARIS Nov 14 Philippe Saint Andre has made five changes to the France starting line-up for the test against Tonga in Le Harve on Saturday, the coach opting to overhaul a side that lost 26-19 to New Zealand last week.

Sofiane Guitoune makes his debut on the wing in place of Yoann Huget, while centre Gael Fickou will start an international for the first time after Florian Fritz was dropped from the squad named by Saint Andre on Thursday.

Fulgence Ouedraogo comes in at openside flanker instead of Wenceslas Lauret and Sebastien Vahaamahina will start in the second row in place of Pascal Pape.

Hooker Dimitri Szarzewski starts in place of Benjamin Kayser, a week after France fell to an eighth successive defeat to New Zealand.

Behind the scrum, Saint Andre opted to pair scrumhalf Morgan Parra and flyhalf Remi Tales for the 10th time since he took over as France coach from Marc Lievremont following the 2011 World Cup.

France will conclude their November test series on Nov. 23 against South Africa.

Team:

15-Brice Dulin, 14-Sofiane Guitoune, 13-Gaël Fickou, 12-Wesley Fofana, 11-Maxime Medard, 10-Remi Tales, 9-Morgan Parra, 8-Damien Chouly, 7-Fulgence Ouedraogo, 6-Thierry Dusautoir (captain), 5-Yoann Maestri, 4-Sebastien Vahaamahina, 3-Nicolas Mas, 2-Dimitri Szarzewski, 1-Yannick Forestier

Replacements: 16-Benjamin Kayser, 17-Vincent Debaty, 18-Rabah Slimani, 19-Pascal Pape, 20-Bernard Le Roux, 21-Jonathan Pelissie, 22-Frederic Michalak, 23-Mathieu Bastareaud