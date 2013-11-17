PARIS Nov 17 France have called up flanker Louis Picamoles and prop Thomas Domingo to a 30-man squad for the final November international test against South Africa next Saturday.

They are the only two changes to the team that beat Tonga 38-18.

Domingo, who has 27 caps, replaces lock Yoann Maestri following his dismissal for a fight with Tonga prop Alisona Taumalolo early in the second half of Saturday's match.

Picamoles, capped 38 times, has been included after Fulgence Ouedraogo suffered a shoulder injury and left the pitch with a shoulder injury in the first half against Tonga. (Reporting by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Alison Wildey)