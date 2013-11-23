PARIS Nov 23 South Africa celebrated their 10th test win of the year, and dealt France an eighth defeat in a miserable 2013 for the hosts, with a 19-10 victory at the Stade de France on Saturday.

A quick try by JP Pietersen, 11 points from the boot of Morne Steyn and a late penalty from Pat Lambie condemned an uninspired Les Bleus to their first loss to the Springboks on home soil since 1997.

France went into the match looking for a change of fortune, after losing three Six Nations games and suffering four consecutive defeats this year against New Zealand, but were immediately on the back foot.

Pietersen charged down Morgan Parra's kick with barely one minute on the clock to score the early try and Morne Steyn added the extra.

Parra missed a 30-metre penalty kick while France, who beat only Scotland and Tonga in 2013, relied too much on flyhalf Remi Tales's kicking and gave away numerous balls as they struggled to cope with the tourists' aggressive defence.

South Africa, who whitewashed Scotland 28-0 last Sunday after beating Wales 24-15, went 10 points up with a 38-metre penalty from Steyn while some poor offloads meant France could not play their usually inspired attacking game.

Steyn added three points with another penalty, only for Yoann Huget to give Les Bleus a lifeline when he dived over in the corner from Parra's pass for the try. Parra converted the try to reduce the arrears to six points.

Jaque Fourie touched down early in the second half after Jean de Villiers had run through the paper thin French defence, only for the try to be ruled out for knock on.

Huget was again the man in the 50th minute when he stuck out an arm to touch first over his line and prevent Francois Louw from scoring his team's second try.

Les Bleus lost touch again at the hour after Steyne's third penalty earned the visitors a nine-point lead, just before Philippe Saint-Andre added beef to his side by bringing in Mathieu Bastareaud for Florian Fritz.

Hopes of a late comeback took a knock in the 68th minute, however, when Thomas Domingo picked up a yellow card for a spear tackle on Bryan Habana.

Huget made a brilliant dart and caught the defence off guard with a fine kick, only for the rebound to bounce just over his head as he was sprinting for a certain try.

Eight minutes from time, Louw was also sent to the bin for punching Pascal Pape in the scrum, allowing substitute scrumhalf Jean-Marc Doussain to bring the gap down to six points with the resulting penalty.

Les Bleus then made yet another mistake in their own half and Lambie sealed South Africa's win with a perfectly executed penalty kick one minute from time. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Alan Baldwin)