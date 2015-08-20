PARIS Aug 20 France coach Philippe Saint-Andre has made 12 changes to his team for the World Cup warm-up match against England in Paris on Saturday.

Louis Picamoles keeps his place at number eight following last weekend's 19-14 defeat at Twickenham, while fullback Scott Spedding and second-row Yoann Maestri are also retained.

Second row Pascal Pape returns for the match at the Stade de France and will captain France in the absence of injured skipper Thierry Dusautoir.

Experienced Toulon flyhalf Frederic Michalak will start alongside club mate scrumhalf Sebastien Tillous-Borde, while Mathieu Bastareaud will partner Wesley Fofana in Les Bleus midfield.

France team: 15-Scott Spedding, 14-Yoann Huget, 13-Mathieu Bastareaud, 12-Wesley Fofana, 11-Noa Nakaitaci, 10- Frederic Michalak, 9-Sebastien Tillous-Borde; 8-Louis Picamoles, 7-Bernard Le Roux, 6-Damien Chouly, 5-Yoann Maestri, 4-Pascal Pape, 3-Rabah Slimani, 2-Guilhem Guirado, 1-Eddy Ben Arous.

Replacements: 16-Benjamin Kayser, 17-Vincent Debaty, 18-Uini Atonio, 19-Alexandre Flanquart, 20-Yannick Nyanga, 21-Rory Kockott, 22-Remi Tales, 23-Gael Fickou. (Writing by Michael Hann in London)