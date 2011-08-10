BORDEAUX, France Aug 10 Number eight Raphael
Lakafia will make his debut for France in Saturday's World Cup
warmup against Ireland in Bordeaux.
Loose forward Imanol Harinordoquy and winger Vincent Clerc
are fit to play after injuries while Dimitri Yachvili is
preferred at scrumhalf to Morgan Parra, who played the majority
of the Six Nations championship.
Hooker William Servat, centre Aurelien Rougerie and prop
Thomas Domingo are still not fit but hope to be included in the
final squad for the World Cup.
France play Ireland in Dublin in a return fixture a week
later before the World Cup in New Zealand starting on Sept. 9.
France - 15-Damien Traille, 14-Vincent Clerc, 13-David Marty,
12-Maxime Mermoz, 11-Alexis Palisson, 10-François Trinh-Duc,
9-Dimitri Yachvili, 8-Raphael Lakafia, 7-Imanol Harinordoquy,
6-Thierry Dusautoir (captain), 5-Romain Millo-Chluski, 4-Julien
Pierre, 3-Luc Ducalcon, 2-Dimitri Szarzewski, 1-Sylvain
Marconnet.
Replacements: 16-Guilhem Guirado, 17-Jean-Baptiste Poux,
18-Lionel Nallet, 19-Julien Bonnaire, 20-Morgan Parra, 21-David
Skrela, 22-Maxime Medart, 23-Fabien Barcella.
(Reporting by Claude Canellas,; Editing by Mark Meadows,
Editing by John Mehaffey)