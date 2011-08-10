BORDEAUX, France Aug 10 Number eight Raphael Lakafia will make his debut for France in Saturday's World Cup warmup against Ireland in Bordeaux.

Loose forward Imanol Harinordoquy and winger Vincent Clerc are fit to play after injuries while Dimitri Yachvili is preferred at scrumhalf to Morgan Parra, who played the majority of the Six Nations championship.

Hooker William Servat, centre Aurelien Rougerie and prop Thomas Domingo are still not fit but hope to be included in the final squad for the World Cup.

France play Ireland in Dublin in a return fixture a week later before the World Cup in New Zealand starting on Sept. 9.

France - 15-Damien Traille, 14-Vincent Clerc, 13-David Marty, 12-Maxime Mermoz, 11-Alexis Palisson, 10-François Trinh-Duc, 9-Dimitri Yachvili, 8-Raphael Lakafia, 7-Imanol Harinordoquy, 6-Thierry Dusautoir (captain), 5-Romain Millo-Chluski, 4-Julien Pierre, 3-Luc Ducalcon, 2-Dimitri Szarzewski, 1-Sylvain Marconnet.

Replacements: 16-Guilhem Guirado, 17-Jean-Baptiste Poux, 18-Lionel Nallet, 19-Julien Bonnaire, 20-Morgan Parra, 21-David Skrela, 22-Maxime Medart, 23-Fabien Barcella.

(Reporting by Claude Canellas,; Editing by Mark Meadows, Editing by John Mehaffey)