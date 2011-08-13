By Claude Canellas
| BORDEAUX, France
BORDEAUX, France Aug 13 France outmuscled an
understrength Ireland 19-12 in a World Cup warm-up match on
Saturday but the hosts were forced to bring off injured centre
Maxime Mermoz in the first half.
Mermoz appeared to have a knee injury and he was replaced in
the 27 minute having been on the field for the only try of the
game when Vincent Clerc touched down after a decent move 10
minutes earlier.
Debutant number eight Raphael Lakafia made the decisive
break for the score to please coach Marc Lievremont in his
team's first outing since a disappointing Six Nations.
Dimitri Yachvili, given a run out in place of Morgan Parra
at scrumhalf, kicked the rest of France's points in Bordeaux
with a conversion and four penalties.
Ronan O'Gara expertly slotted over Ireland's four penalties
as Declan Kidney's side played much better in the second half
compared to the first but they still lacked the bite of rested
captain Brian O'Driscoll.
Ireland also lost 10-6 to Scotland last Saturday and will
want to show an improvement when they welcome France to Dublin
next weekend as preparations hot up for the Sept. 9-Oct. 23
World Cup in New Zealand.
