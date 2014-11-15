PARIS Nov 15 Inspiration and determination helped France take revenge against Australia with a 29-26 victory at the Stade de France on Saturday as Les Bleus look set to end a miserable year on a high.

Philippe Saint-Andre's team, who had conceded 95 points in three away defeats against Australia in June, were ultra focused this time and tries by Sebastien Tillous-Bordes and Teddy Thomas as well as the boots of Camille Lopez and Rory Kockott gave them a deserved win.

Bernard Foley kicked four penalties and converted the tries of Adam Ashley-Cooper and Quade Cooper but the Wallabies came up just short despite a late fightback.

France, who finished the Six Nations in fourth place before being thrashed by Australia, nicely followed up last weekend's 40-15 win against Fiji.

Les Bleus take on Argentina at the Stade de France next Saturday while Australia, who beat Wales 33-28 last Saturday, will face Ireland. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Mark Meadows)