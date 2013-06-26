PARIS, June 26 Former France centre Yannick Jauzion, who helped his country win three Six Nations tournaments, retired on Wednesday at the age of 34.

Jauzion, who won 73 caps for France and was nominated for the world player of the year award in 2007, has not played for the national team for two years.

"It's been harder and harder," he was quoted as saying on the website of his club Toulouse (www.stadetoulousain.fr).

"I can do well for a period but it's hard to do so throughout the season. (Toulouse) also wanted to close the chapter and leave the place to a new generation ... and I also want to spend time with my family. I've given enough."

Jauzion won three European Cups and three French titles during his 11-year stay at Toulouse.

