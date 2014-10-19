PARIS Oct 19 Scrumhalf Rory Kockott was called into the France squad to face Fiji, Australia and Argentina next month after the South African qualified to play for his adopted nation through residency rules, the French federation said on Sunday.

Castres Olympique player Kockott has been on Philippe Saint-Andre's radar for some time as the France coach regularly tinkers with his halfback line.

International Rugby Board (IRB) eligibility rules state that a player can play for a country he was born in, one parent or grandparent was born in or in which he has completed "36 consecutive months of residence immediately preceding the time of playing". Kockott has lived in France for over three years.

Another foreign player, New Zealander prop Uini Atonio, also features in the 30-man squad.

France will take on Fiji in Marseille on Nov. 8 before taking on Australia at the Stade de France a week later and Argentina on Nov. 22 also in Saint Denis. (Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Pritha Sarkar)