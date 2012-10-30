PARIS Oct 30 Flanker Wenceslas Lauret has pulled out of France's international against Australia next month and will be replaced in the squad by Alexandre Lapandry, the French rugby federation (FFR) said on Tuesday.

Lauret suffered a frontal bone injury in a Top 14 game against Clermont, his Biarritz club said, and he needs to rest for two weeks.

The FFR said in a statement that Clermont's Lapandry, who has eight caps to his name, will be included in the 33-man squad preparing for the Nov. 10 match against Australia at the Stade de France.

The group will be reduced to 23 on Sunday.

France will also entertain Argentina on Nov. 17 in Lille and Samoa on Nov. 24 in Paris. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Mark Meadows)