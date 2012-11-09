PARIS Nov 9 Uncapped lock Jocelino Suta has replaced the injured Yoann Maestri in the France team to face Australia at the Stade de France on Saturday, the French federation (FFR) said.

Sebastian Vahaamahina has been called into the squad and will be among the replacements, the FFR said on Friday on their website (www.ffr.fr).

The 24-year-old Maestri, who has seven caps, was ruled out because of back pain.

"This is a big blow because Yoann is an important piece of our pack ... He has got power and experience on the touchline," France manager Philippe Saint-Andre said.

"Jocelino Suta has a deserved opportunity to make his debut, I am very happy for him."

"Yoann will stay with us to undego treatment and I hope he will be ready for (the test against) Argentina next week." (Writing by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Justin Palmer)