Rugby-Australia back Lealiifano's leukaemia in remission
SYDNEY, Feb 19 Wallabies back Christian Lealiifano has been told his leukaemia is in remission after he received a bone marrow transplant last year.
PARIS Nov 9 Uncapped lock Jocelino Suta has replaced the injured Yoann Maestri in the France team to face Australia at the Stade de France on Saturday, the French federation (FFR) said.
Sebastian Vahaamahina has been called into the squad and will be among the replacements, the FFR said on Friday on their website (www.ffr.fr).
The 24-year-old Maestri, who has seven caps, was ruled out because of back pain.
"This is a big blow because Yoann is an important piece of our pack ... He has got power and experience on the touchline," France manager Philippe Saint-Andre said.
"Jocelino Suta has a deserved opportunity to make his debut, I am very happy for him."
"Yoann will stay with us to undego treatment and I hope he will be ready for (the test against) Argentina next week." (Writing by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Justin Palmer)
WELLINGTON, Feb 19 The British and Irish Lions look likely face a baptism of fire on their tour of New Zealand this year after the All Blacks coach confirmed his players would be available for two matches against Super Rugby sides.
Feb 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Guinness PRO12 matches on Saturday RESULTS Cardiff Blues 57 Benetton Rugby Treviso 20 Ulster 37 Glasgow Warriors 17 Ospreys 23 Munster 25 Connacht 14 Newport Gwent Dragons 9 STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts 1. Munster 15 13 0 2 392 204 7 59 2. Leinster 15 12 0 3 452 249 8 56 3. Ospreys 15 11 0 4 436