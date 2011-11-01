Nov 1 Frederic Michalak wants to come back to Europe in order to make an international return for France, the Natal Sharks flyhalf said on Tuesday.

Michalak, the Currie Cup's top scorer with 192 points, left Toulouse in May to sign for the Sharks where he also played one season in 2008.

"I know they would like to extend my contract but I want to come back to Europe next summer because I want to play with Les Bleus again and that is easier when you play in Europe," he told French sports daily L'Equipe.

Michalak, 29, won the last of his 54 caps against Wales in the 2010 Six Nations Championship. (Writing by Julien Pretot, editing by Tony Jimenez; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)