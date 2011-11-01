Nov 1 Frederic Michalak wants to come back to
Europe in order to make an international return for France, the
Natal Sharks flyhalf said on Tuesday.
Michalak, the Currie Cup's top scorer with 192 points, left
Toulouse in May to sign for the Sharks where he also played one
season in 2008.
"I know they would like to extend my contract but I want to
come back to Europe next summer because I want to play with Les
Bleus again and that is easier when you play in Europe," he told
French sports daily L'Equipe.
Michalak, 29, won the last of his 54 caps against Wales in
the 2010 Six Nations Championship.
(Writing by Julien Pretot, editing by Tony Jimenez; To query or
comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)