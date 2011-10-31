Oct 31 The rough and tumble of macho French league rugby has been curtailed by an unexpected source -- an epidemic of mumps.

The virus, normally associated with children, has forced the French rugby union league (LNR) to postpone next weekend's Basque derby between Biarritz and Bayonne after another Top 14 game was called off for the same reason.

"Because of an epidemic of mumps within the Lyon squad (...) the LNR has decided, as a precaution, to postpone the Biarritz v Bayonne game," the LNR said in a statement on Monday.

The LNR explained it made the decision to avoid possible contamination by the Biarritz players as they faced Lyon on Oct. 22.

The Bordeaux v Lyon game was postponed last week because Lyon players were suffering from mumps.