PARIS Oct 25 Montpellier flanker Fulgence Ouedraogo has pulled out of France's November tests with a shoulder injury and been replaced in the 30-man squad by Wenceslas Lauret, the French federation said on Friday.

Ouedraogo picked up the injury in a Heineken Cup match against Ulster last weekend.

France play world champions New Zealand on Nov. 9, Tonga on Nov. 16 and South Africa a week later. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by John Mehaffey)