PARIS Oct 17 Morgan Parra will miss France's home test against New Zealand after the scrumhalf was banned for four weeks by the French league for punching an opponent in a Top 14 game.

Parra punched Gautier Gibouin while the Bordeau-Begles player was being held by two of the France international's Clermont team mates during a league game on Sept. 29.

France coach Philippe Saint-Andre could also be without another scrumhalf, Maxime Machenaud, after he picked up a hand injury, his Racing Metro club said on Tuesday.

It could mean that Frederic Michalak, who has just returned to action with Toulon after suffering a dislocated shoulder, could be picked as number nine for the November tests.

France take on New Zealand at the Stade de France on Nov. 9, Tonga in Le Havre a week later and South Africa in Paris on Nov. 23. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by John O'Brien)