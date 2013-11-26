PARIS Nov 26 France scrumhalf Morgan Parra is set to miss the Six Nations opener against England after being ruled out for 10 to 12 weeks with a knee injury, his Top 14 club Clermont said.

"The injury does not require surgery but he will be sidelined for 10 to 12 weeks. His return will only be considered in the first fortnight of February," Clermont said on their website (www.asm-rugby.Com).

Parra picked up the injury during France's 19-10 home defeat against South Africa last Saturday.

He will also miss Clermont's last four Heineken Cup pool games.

France open their Six Nations campaign at the Stade de France against England on Feb. 1 before hosting Italy on Feb. 9. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)