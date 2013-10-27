PARIS Oct 27 Wales scrumhalf Mike Phillips has been sacked by Bayonne for turning up drunk at a video analysis session, a source at the Top 14 club told Reuters on Sunday.

The source, who declined to be identified, said Phillips, New Zealand back row Dwayne Haare and flyhalf Stephen Brett were intoxicated when they arrived at the session on Oct. 11.

Phillips was suspended for 10 days last year for an off-the-pitch misdemeanour following a defeat by Toulouse.

The British and Irish Lion has been named in the Wales squad for the November tests against South Africa, Argentina, Tonga and Australia. (Reporting by Claude Canellas; writing by Julien Pretot; editing by Tony Jimenez)