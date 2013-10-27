HIGHLIGHTS-Rugby-Super Rugby week two
March 2 Highlights from week two of Super Rugby:
PARIS Oct 27 Wales scrumhalf Mike Phillips has been sacked by Bayonne for turning up drunk at a video analysis session, a source at the Top 14 club told Reuters on Sunday.
The source, who declined to be identified, said Phillips, New Zealand back row Dwayne Haare and flyhalf Stephen Brett were intoxicated when they arrived at the session on Oct. 11.
Phillips was suspended for 10 days last year for an off-the-pitch misdemeanour following a defeat by Toulouse.
The British and Irish Lion has been named in the Wales squad for the November tests against South Africa, Argentina, Tonga and Australia. (Reporting by Claude Canellas; writing by Julien Pretot; editing by Tony Jimenez)
March 2 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Super Rugby matches on Thursday RESULTS Western Force (Australia) 26 Reds (Australia) 19 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts Australasian Group, New Zealand Conference 1. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 1 1 0 83 17 1 5 2. Blues (New Zealand) 1 1 0 56 18 1 5 3. Chiefs (New Zealand) 1 1 0 24 15 1 5 4. Crusaders (New Zealand) 1 1 0 17 13 0 4 5. Highlanders (New Zealand)
DUBLIN, March 2 Ireland added fit-again Jared Payne to their squad for the final two Six Nations games against Wales and England, giving coach Joe Schmidt an extra backline option as he bids for a third Six Nations title in four years.