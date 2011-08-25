(Adds details, quotes)

* Former France captain to take over in December

* Lievremont to leave as planned

PARIS, Aug 25 Former France captain Philippe Saint-Andre will replace Marc Lievremont as national coach after the World Cup starting in New Zealand next month, the French rugby federation said in a statement on Thursday.

The current director of rugby at Toulon will take charge on Dec. 1.

The World Cup runs from Sept. 9 to Oct. 23 with France in Group A alongside the All Blacks, Japan, Canada and Tonga.

An announcement before the tournament was widely expected with Lievremont, who did not want to extend his four-year stint, telling L'Equipe this week: "It does not embarrass me at all that the federation is addressing the issue, the opposite is the case."

Saint-Andre, 44, was a winger who won 68 caps for France in the 1990s, 34 as captain.

He had success as a club coach with Sale Sharks in England and moved to Toulon in 2009.

The federation statement said he would be presented at a news conference in Toulon on Aug. 30.

Lievremont led France to the Six Nations title and a Grand Slam in 2010 but they finished second to England this year and he accused his players of cowardice after an upset loss to Italy.

He was expected to be replaced after the World Cup, which France have never won although they have twice got to the final.

Saint-Andre's brother Raphael, also a rugby player, told LyonMag: "It is satisfying for him and a proud moment for all the family."