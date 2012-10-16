(adds details)

MARCOUSSIS, France Oct 16 Manager Philippe Saint-Andre has called up eight uncapped players in his 33-man squad as he continues to rejuvenate France ahead of next month's three test matches.

The squad, which can be amended in between matches, features 15 players aged 25 or less while only 10 players from the 2011 World Cup were named on Tuesday.

Toulon flanker Pierrick Gunther and Toulouse centre Gael Fickou, 23 and 18 respectively, were the among the exciting prospects in the squad.

"I wanted to stay true to what we've done in Argentina (last June)," Saint-Andre told a news conference.

"We need to change generations," he added.

"They will come (to the training camp) and discover the system, live with players such as (Thierry) Dusautoir and (Pascal) Pape."

Captain Dusautoir, who had been rested in June, is recalled.

The squad will be reduced to 23 ahead of a training camp which will start five days before the opening November test against Australia at the Stade de France on Nov. 10.

Saint-Andre, however, said he would not hesitate to keep some of the youngsters for the matches if they "can dash through the field".

World Cup runners-up France also host Argentina in Lille on Nov. 17 and Samoa at the Stade de France a week later.

Squad:

Forwards:

Eddy Ben Arous, Thomas Domingo, Yannick Forestier, Benjamin Kayser, Christopher Tolofua, Dimitri Szarzewski, David Attoub, Vincent Debaty, Nicolas Mas, Yoann Maestri, Pascal Pape, Jocelino Suta, Sebastien Vahaamahina, Damien Chouly, Thierry Dusautoir (captain), Pierrick Gunther, Wenceslas Lauret, Fulgence Ouedraogo, Louis Picamoles

Backs:

Maxime Machenaud, Morgan Parra, Frederic Michalak, Jules Plisson, Francois Trinh-Duc, Vincent Clerc, Brice Dulin, Benjamin Fall, Gael Fickou, Wesley Fofana, Florian Fritz, Yoann Huget, Vincent Martin, Maxime Mermoz (Reporting by Jean-Paul Couret; Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Mark Meadows and Justin Palmer)