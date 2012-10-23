PARIS Oct 23 Pascal Pape has been named France captain for the November tests against Australia and Argentina and Yannick Nyanga has come into the squad after skipper Thierry Dusautoir was ruled out through injury.

Dusautoir, who has 54 caps, will miss the Nov. 10 clash against twice World Cup winners Australia and the match with Argentina a week later after hurting his knee in a Heineken Cup game for Toulouse on Saturday.

"We are disappointed about the withdrawl of Thierry," coach Philippe Saint-Andre said in a French Rugby Federation statement on Tuesday.

"It is still worthwhile that he remains in contact with the French squad, which is why we have decided to ask him to come to training," added Saint-Andre.

Lock forward Pape has played 42 times for his country and flanker Nyanga has made 25 appearances for France. (Writing by Tom Pilcher in London, Edited by Justin Palmer)