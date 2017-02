(Adds details, quotes)

PARIS Nov 4 France scrumhalf Morgan Parra was declared fit to face Australia on Saturday when manager Philippe Saint-Andre picked him in his 23-man squad.

"It's good news. He started to run again yesterday and today he even managed to kick some penalties," Saint-Andre told the France 3 channel on Sunday.

"Kicking will be very important against Australia."

Parra took a knock earlier this week but has recovered well and was kept in the party as Saint-Andre trimmed his 34-man squad down to 23.

Maxime Machenaud was also retained as a scrumhalf, suggesting that utility back Frederic Michalak would be used as a flyhalf against the Wallabies.

Regular captain Thierry Dusautoir (knee injury) had already been replaced by Yannick Nyanga.

Saint-Andre will name his team on Thursday.

France take on Australia at the Stade de France before meeting Argentina in Lille on Nov. 17 and Samoa in Paris a week later.

Forwards: Thomas Domingo, Yannick Forestier, Benjamin Kayser, Dimitri Szarzewski, Vincent Debaty, Nicolas Mas, Yoann Maestri, Pascal Pape (captain), Jocelino Suta, Damien Chouly, Yannick Nyanga, Fulgence Ouedraogo, Louis Picamoles

Backs: Maxime Machenaud, Morgan Parra, Frederic Michalak, Francois Trinh-Duc, Vincent Clerc, Brice Dulin, Wesley Fofana, Florian Fritz, Yoann Huget, Maxime Mermoz (Reporting by Julien Pretot; editing by Tony Jimenez)