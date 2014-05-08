May 8 France coach Philippe Saint-André named the following 31-man squad for their three-test tour of Australia in June.
Forwards: Thomas Domingo, Alexandre Menini, Guilhem Guirado, Benjamin Kayser, Christopher Tolofua, Vincent Debaty, Nicolas Mas, Rabah Slimani, Alexandre Flanquart, Bernard Le Roux, Yoann Maestri, Sébastien Vahaamahina, Antoine Burban, Damien Chouly, Thierry Dusautoir (capt), Yannick Nyanga, Fulgence Ouedraogo, Louis Picamoles
Backs: Maxime Machenaud, Morgan Parra, Frédéric Michalak, Rémi Tales, Mathieu Bastareaud, Gaël Fickou, Wesley Fofana, Rémi Lamerat, Yoann Huget, Felix Le Bourhis, Maxime Medard, Hugo Bonneval, Brice Dulin
