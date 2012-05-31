PARIS May 31 France manager Philippe Saint-Andre recalled Sharks flyhalf Frederic Michalak when he named his 28-man squad for next month's two-test tour of Argentina on Thursday.

Michalak returns to the side for the first time since a Six Nations game against Wales in 2010, although Saint-Andre did opt to rest captain Thierry Dusautoir in a squad that includes nine fresh faces.

France will face Argentina on June 16 and 23 in Cordoba and Tucuman respectively.

Squad:

Forwards: David Attoub (Stade Francais), Vincent Debaty (Clermont), Antoine Guillamon (Lyon OU), Yvan Watremez (Biarritz), Christopher Tolofua (Toulouse), Dimitri Szarzewski (Stade Francais), Yoann Maestri (Toulouse), Christophe Samson (Toulon), Pascal Pape (Stade Francais, captain), Romain Taofifenua (Perpignan), Fulgence Ouedraogo (Montpellier), Louis Picamoles (Toulouse), Alexandre Lapandry (Clermont), Wenceslas Lauret (Biarritz), Raphael Lakafia (Biarritz)

Backs: Morgan Parra (Clermont), Maxime Machenaud (Agen), François Trinh-Duc (Montpellier), Frederic Michalak (Sharks), Geoffrey Doumayrou (Montpellier), Maxime Mermoz (Perpignan), Wesley Fofana (Clermont), Florian Fritz (Toulouse),Yoann Huget (Bayonne), Romain Martial (Castres), Benjamin Fall (Racing Metro), Brice Dullin (Agen), Jean-Marcellin Butin (Clermont) (Reporting by Mathieu Baratas; Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by John O'Brien)