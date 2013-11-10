PARIS Nov 10 France coach Philippe Saint-Andre has called Frederic Michalak and Fulgence Ouedraogo into his 30-man squad for Saturday's test match against Tonga.

Flyhalf Michalak replaced Camille Lopez and flanker Ouedraogo came in for centre Maxime Mermoz.

"Frederic Michalak replaces Camille Lopez, who has to appear before the (French league's) disciplinary commission on Wednesday and we cannot prepare for the game with only one flyhalf," Saint-Andre said on Sunday.

The rest of the squad is the same as for Saturday's test against New Zealand which France lost 26-19 at the Stade de France. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Tony Goodson)