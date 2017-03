PARIS May 7 South Africa flyhalf Morne Steyn is to join Stade Francais on a three-year deal, the French Top 14 club said on Tuesday.

Stade Francais said in a statement on their website (www.stade.fr) that Steyn would join at the end of the year after fulfilling his commitments with the Bulls.

Steyn, 28, has won 42 caps for the Springboks.

