By Jean-Paul Couret

MARCOUSSIS, France Nov 8 Young scrumhalf Maxime Machenaud will start for France against Australia at the Stade de France on Saturday with the more experienced Morgan Parra on the bench.

The 23-year-old Machenaud earned his first and only cap when France crushed Argentina 49-10 in Tuncunma in June.

France also named novice prop Yannick Forestier in one of five changes from the team who played Argentina when Saint-Andre rested several experienced players.

Machenaud will link up with flyhalf Frederic Michalak who started by his side in Argentina on his return to the France team after two years' absence.

Scrumhalf Parra, who has 43 caps, was called into the squad though he is still recovering from a thigh injury.

"The choice was all the easier because Morgan could not train in the past three days," France's manager Philippe Saint-Andre told a news conference.

"But we will not beat Australia with 15 players. We'll need 22 or 23."

Toulouse flanker Yannick Nyanga, who has not featured for France since the 2007 World Cup, replaces Alexandre Lapandry, who was not named in the preliminary squad.

Saint-Andre also picked Forestier rather than Thomas Domingo who has 18 caps. Prop Nicolas Mas returns after he was rested during the Argentina's tour.

"I have full trust in him," Saint-Andre said of the 30-year-old Forestier whose career has been plagued by injuries.

Toulouse winger Vincent Clerc, France's most effective try scorer, is also back in the team instead of Yoann Huget.

Clermont prospect Wesley Fofana will play on the right wing with the centre positions filled by Maxime Mermoz and Florian Fritz who both started in Argentina.

"We did not want to deprived ourselves of his ability to accelerate, of his speed. He's an atypical player", Saint-Andre said. "He already played as a winger and even the Australians start a number 13 on the wing with (Adam) Ashley-Cooper."

France play Argentina in Lille on Nov. 17 and Samoa at Stade de France a week later.

Team: 15-Brice Dulin, 14-Wesley Fofana, 13-Florian Fritz, 12-Maxime Mermoz, 11-Vincent Clerc, 10-Frederic Michalak, 9-Maxime Machenaud, 8-Louis Picamoles, 7-Fulgence Ouedraogo, 6-Yannick Nyanga, 5-Yoann Maestri, 4-Pascal Pape (captain), 3-Nicolas Mas, 2-Dimitri Szarzewski, 1-Yannick Forestier

Replacements: 16-Benjamin Kayser, 17-Thomas Domingo, 18-Vincent Debaty, 19-Jocelino Suta, 20-Damien Chouly, 21-Morgan Parra, 22-Francois Trinh-Duc, 23-Yoann Huget. (Writing by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Ed Osmond)