PARIS Nov 7 France manager Philippe Saint Andre on Thursday named the following team to face New Zealand in an international test at the Stade de France on Saturday (2000 GMT):
15-Brice Dulin, 14-Yoann Huget, 13-Florian Fritz, 12-Wesley Fofana, 11-Maxime Medard, 10-Remi Tales, 9-Morgan Parra, 8-Damien Chouly, 7-Wenceslas Lauret, 6-Thierry Dusautoir, 5-Yoann Maestri, 4-Pascal Pape, 3-Nicolas Mas, 2-Benjamin Kayser, 1-Yannick Forestier.
Replacements: 16-Dimitri Szarzewski, 17-Vincent Debaty, 18-Rabah Slimani, 19-Sebastien Vahaamahina, 20-Antonie Claassen, 21-Jean-Marc Doussain, 22-Camille Lopez, 23-Gael Fickou
