MARCOUSSIS, France Nov 22 Morgan Parra will start at scrumhalf against Samoa at the Stade de France on Saturday in one of three changes to Philippe Saint Andre's team who beat Argentina.

Parra replaces Maxime Machenaud, who started in France's 33-6 win over Australia and last weekend's 39-22 victory against the Pumas.

Thomas Domingo pushes fellow prop Yannick Forestier onto the replacements' bench and hooker Benjamin Kayser takes Dimitri Szarzewki's place.

Team:

15-Brice Dulin, Benjamin Fall, 14-Wesley Fofana, 13-Florian Fritz, 12-Maxime Mermoz, 11-Vincent Clerc, 10-Frederic Michalak, 9-Morgan Parra, 8-Louis Picamoles, 7-Fulgence Ouedraogo, 6-Yannick Nyanga, 5-Yoann Maestri, 4-Pascal Pape (captain), 3-Nicolas Mas, 2-Benjamin Kayser, 1-Thomas Domingo.

Replacements: 16-Dimitri Szarzewski, 17-Yannick Forestier, 18-Vincent Debaty, 19-Jocelino Suta, 20-Damien Chouly, 21-Maxime Machenaud, 22-François Trinh-Duc, 23-Yoann Huget. (Reporting by Jean-Paul Couret; writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Peter Rutherford)