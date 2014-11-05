PARIS Nov 5 France manager Philippe Saint-Andre on Wednesday named the following team to face Fiji in Marseille on Saturday:
15-Scott Spedding, 14-Yoann Huget, 13-Alexandre Dumoulin, 12-Wesley Fofana, 11-Teddy Thomas, 10-Camille Lopez, 9-Sebastien Tillous-Borde, 8-Damien Chouly, 7-Bernard Le Roux, 6-Thierry Dusautoir, 5-Yoann Maestri, 4-Pascal Pape, 3-Nicolas Mas, 2-Guilhem Guirado, 1-Alexandre Menini
Eight replacements to be chosen from the following 10 players:
Benjamin Kayser, Uini Atonio, Xavier Chiocci, Alexandre Flanquart, Sebastien Vahaamahina, Charles Ollivon, Rory Kockott, Remi Tales, Mathieu Bastareaud, Maxime Mermoz (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)