(Adds detail)

PARIS Nov 5 France manager Philippe Saint-Andre is continuing his experiments with yet another halfback pairing as France take on Fiji in the first of three November tests on Saturday.

Less than a year before the World Cup, Saint-Andre named his 13th starting combination when he chose to pair flyhalf Camille Lopez and Sebastien Tillous-Borde in a team featuring South-African born fullback Scott Spedding.

It is the first time that Tillous-Borde will play for France since he won the last of his eight caps in a Six Nations game in 2009.

Saint-Andre has been tinkering with his 9-10 combinations since he took over from Marc Lievremont after the 2011 World Cup, and the team to face Fiji suggests he is nowhere close to finding a solution.

Remi Tales and South African Rory Kockott, who play together at Castres Olympique in the French League, are among the 10 players Saint-Andre will choose from to name his replacements on Saturday before the game in Marseille.

South African born Spedding, who has been called up to make up for the absence of the injured fullback Brice Dulin, will be one of three uncapped players to make his France debut.

Wing Teddy Thomas and centre Alexandre Dumoulin will also start for the first time as Saint-Andre looks to boost the competition within the squad ahead of the World Cup.

France will then face Australia at the Stade de France on Nov.15 and Argentina on Nov.22, also in St Denis.

Team:

15-Scott Spedding, 14-Yoann Huget, 13-Alexandre Dumoulin, 12-Wesley Fofana, 11-Teddy Thomas, 10-Camille Lopez, 9-Sebastien Tillous-Borde, 8-Damien Chouly, 7-Bernard Le Roux, 6-Thierry Dusautoir, 5-Yoann Maestri, 4-Pascal Pape, 3-Nicolas Mas, 2-Guilhem Guirado, 1-Alexandre Menini

Eight replacements to be chosen from the following 10 players:

Benjamin Kayser, Uini Atonio, Xavier Chiocci, Alexandre Flanquart, Sebastien Vahaamahina, Charles Ollivon, Rory Kockott, Remi Tales, Mathieu Bastareaud, Maxime Mermoz (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)