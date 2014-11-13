MARCOUSSIS, France Nov 13 Winger Teddy Thomas may be one of France's weak spots in defence, but he has manager Philippe Saint-Andre's full confidence to help Les Bleus beat Australia on Saturday.

The 21-year-old Thomas celebrated his first cap by becoming the second French player to bag a hat trick on his international debut, as Les Bleus beat Fiji 40-15 in Marseille last Saturday.

But although his attacking display was close to perfection, he did not exactly shine in his defensive tasks, suggesting he could be one of Australia's targets on Saturday at the Stade de France for France's second November test.

"He may be a target but he's got great potential, he's been working hard on defence," Saint-Andre told reporters on Thursday after naming the Biarritz Olympique player in the team to face the Wallabies.

"He is a young player who learns fast. If he costs us a couple of tries but scores four, I'm fine with that."

Before Thomas, Rodolphe Modin was the only Frenchman to score three tries on his France debut, in a 70-12 defeat of Zimbabwe at the 1987 World Cup.

Modin never won another cap. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ossian Shine)