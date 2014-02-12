PARIS Feb 12 Toulon manager Bernard Laporte has been suspended for 13 weeks after publicly insulting a referee following a French Top 14 home defeat for the European champions, the French League (LNR) said on Tuesday.

"The disciplinary committee... has decided to impose (on) him a 13-week ban, until May 13," the LNR said in a statement.

The former France manager will be denied access to the pitch and the players' and match officials' changing rooms at all games during that time. The club has also been fined 10,000 euros ($13,700).

Laporte will be allowed to return for the Top 14 semi-finals if Toulon qualify.

The French Federation and the LNR presidents referred the case to the disciplinary committee after Laporte accused referee Laurent Cardona of "robbing" his club.

Toulon lost 22-21 at home to Grenoble, who scored the decisive try with two minutes left, six minutes after the hosts had been denied a try of their own by the referee.

"I can't accept anymore that he referees our games. He robs us. He's not useless just on this move, he has been useless during the whole game. He's always useless," Laporte told radio RMC a few days after Toulon's defeat.

Toulon and Laporte have the right to appeal the sanction.

($1 = 0.7312 euros) (Reporting by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Ken Ferris)