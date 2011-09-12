PARIS, Sept 12 Former France coach Bernard Laporte has been appointed RC Toulon manager in place of Philippe St Andre who is taking charge of the national team, club president Mourad Boudjellal said on Monday.

"I can confirm that Bernard Laporte has signed a two-year contract," Boudjellal told Reuters by telephone.

St Andre, who will lead Toulon for the last time in the Top 14 on Friday, will become France coach after the World Cup in place of Marc Lievremont.

Laporte, 47, coached France from 1999 to 2007, leading them to two Six Nations grand slams in 2002 and 2004.

Laporte, 47, coached France from 1999 to 2007, leading them to two Six Nations grand slams in 2002 and 2004.

He became French junior minister for Sports from 2007-09.