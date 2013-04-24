PARIS, April 24 Australia winger Drew Mitchell has signed a two-year deal with Toulon starting next season, the French Top 14 club said on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old Mitchell has played 63 tests and scored 30 tries for the Wallabies since he earned his first cap in 2005 and has featured in the 2007 and 2011 World Cups.

"Toulon has registered a world-class reinforcement. Drew Mitchell has signed for the next two seasons," the club said on their website (www.rctoulon.com).

"Drew Mitchell is expected next fall, after the Four Nations," they added. The Southern Hemisphere competition involving New-Zealand, Australia, South Africa and Argentina is to take place from Aug. 17 to Oct. 5.

Toulon, who qualified for the French league semi-finals and face Saracens in the Heineken Cup last four on Sunday, have already signed Springboks winger Bryan Habana for next season. (Writing by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)