Rugby-All Blacks security guard pleads not guilty in bugging case
SYDNEY, March 21 The security consultant at the centre of the All Blacks bugging case pleaded not guilty to a charge of public mischief at a local court in Sydney on Tuesday.
PARIS Feb 6 Australia international James O'Connor will join European champions Toulon next season, a move that is likely to end his slim chances of returning to the Wallabies squad for next year's World Cup.
The 23-year-old utility back, currently playing for English Premiership side London Irish, has signed for one year, a spokesman for the French club said on Thursday.
"President Mourad Boudjellal this morning said O'Connor will play for Toulon next season. And maybe more," he said.
London Irish last week announced that O'Connor would leave at the end of the season after completing his six-month contract at the club.
It was said at the time that O'Connor was willing to play in the southern hemisphere Super Rugby competition next year, hoping to rejoin Australia for the 2015 World Cup.
The talented O'Connor, who has won 44 caps and is capable of playing any backline position, was released from his Wallabies contract in September following a series of off-field incidents.
(Reporting by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Ed Osmond)
LONDON, March 20 England playmaker Owen Farrell is a world class player and among the contenders to captain the British and Irish Lions on this year's tour of New Zealand, coach Warren Gatland said on Monday.
LONDON, March 20 There was no evidence that Wales winger George North was bitten in the latter stages of their controversial 20-18 Six Nations defeat by France on Saturday, the citing commissioner has said.