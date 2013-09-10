MARSEILLE, France, Sept 10 Former South Africa flanker Juan Smith has come out of retirement to sign a one-year contract with European champions Toulon, the French club said on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old, who won 69 international caps, retired from the sport in February after aggravating an Achilles tendon injury that had sidelined him for the previous 18 months.

"It's great for me to join Toulon and I'm all the more pleased that I have friends in this club," Smith was quoted as saying on the club's website (www.rctoulon.com).

"I'm ready to play," added the 2007 World Cup winner who will line up alongside fellow countrymen Bakkies Botha, Danie Rossouw, Joe Van Niekerk, Michael Claassens and Bryan Habana at Toulon. (Reporting by Jean-Francois Rosnoblet; Writing by Gregory Blachier; editing by Ed Osmond)