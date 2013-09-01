PARIS, Sept 1 Former South Africa flanker Juan Smith is set to come out of retirement and join European champions Toulon on a one-year deal, the French club president Mourad Boudjellal said on Sunday.

The 32-year-old retired in February after aggravating an Achilles tendon injury that had sidelined him for the previous 18 months.

He passed a medical a fortnight ago and has agreed terms with Toulon, Boudjellal told the local daily newspaper Nice Matin.

"Juan Smith is taking up a personal challenge," he was quoted as saying. "He's a leader who once had been described as having no future in rugby. He want to show that he's stronger than the injury."

Smith, who has played 69 times for South Africa and won the 2007 World Cup with them, is expected to arrive in Toulon in 10 days' time.

