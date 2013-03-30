PARIS, March 30 Former England flyhalf Jonny Wilkinson is close to agreeing a deal to extend his stay at French Top 14 leaders Toulon for another year, the player said on Saturday.

The 33-year-old Wilkinson, who kicked the winning drop goal in the 2003 World Cup final, has played for the French side since 2009 and is the league's top scorer this season with 329 points.

"I have said all the season that I was enjoying playing with this team. The question was to know if I could stay, if they were happy with me," he told French channel Canal Plus after a 43-11 victory over Stade Francais.

"They have been very honest and have given me the impression that they wanted me to stay," added Wilkinson, who said he and the club were "almost there" when asked if the new deal had been signed.

Wilkinson, who won 91 caps for England, said he would welcome a call up for the British and Irish Lions tour of Australia in June despite having retired from the national team.

"The Lions is so exciting. I would certainly welcome the opportunity, though I'm not sure why my name would be mentioned," he said. "I'm not thinking, 'I'm in with a shout'. The young guys in international rugby are the ones taking the sport forward." (Writing by Gregory Blachier; editing by Toby Davis)