PARIS, April 26 Clermont Auvergne will be without centre Aurelien Rougerie for their Heineken Cup semi-final against Irish side Munster but flyhalf Brock James returns from injury, the French Top 14 leaders said on Friday.

Former France international Rougerie, who has played 44 matches and scored 17 tries in the competition, including two this season, was left out of the squad for Saturday's match with a thigh problem, the club said on their website (www.asm-rugby.fr).

Back row Gerhard Vosloo has a similar injury and will also miss the tie to be played at Montpellier.

However, Clermont Auvergne's bid for a first Heineken Cup final received a boost when Australian flyhalf Brock James was given the green light after recovering from a thigh injury that sidelined him for a month.

"Morgan Parra and Brock James will form the usual final stages' halves pair," the club said. (Writing by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Alison Wildey)