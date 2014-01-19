LONDON, Jan 19 Heineken Cup quarter-final and semi-final draws after the last round of group matches finished on Sunday. Quarter-finals Ulster v Saracens Clermont Auvergne v Leicester Toulon v Leinster Munster v Toulouse To be played over the weekend of April 5 Semi-finals Ulster or Saracens v Clermont Auvergne or Leicester Toulon or Leinster v Munster or Toulouse To be played over the weekend of April 26 (Editing by Ed Osmond)