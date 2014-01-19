Rugby-Six Nations Championship Fixtures
March 13 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Six Nations Championship matches on Saturday SATURDAY, MARCH 18 FIXTURES (GMT) Scotland v Italy (1230) France v Wales (1445) Ireland v England (1700)
LONDON, Jan 19 Heineken Cup quarter-final and semi-final draws after the last round of group matches finished on Sunday. Quarter-finals Ulster v Saracens Clermont Auvergne v Leicester Toulon v Leinster Munster v Toulouse To be played over the weekend of April 5 Semi-finals Ulster or Saracens v Clermont Auvergne or Leicester Toulon or Leinster v Munster or Toulouse To be played over the weekend of April 26 (Editing by Ed Osmond)
* Large sums of money invested in Top 14 clubs (Adds background)
PARIS, March 13 Stade Francais and Racing 92, two of France's leading rugby union clubs which are both based in the Paris region, announced plans on Monday to merge.