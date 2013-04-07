LONDON, April 7 Munster captain Paul O'Connell led by example on Sunday to inspire the Irish team to a 18-12 win over Harlequins and a place in the Heineken Cup semi-finals.

O'Connell, 33, had surgery on his back for the second time at the end of last year and has not represented his country since the 2012 Six Nations championship.

However the 2009 British and Irish Lions captain made a compelling case for a place on this year's Lions' tour to Australia with a dominant display in the second row at the Stoop.

O'Connell dominated the lineouts and was a massive figure in the tight and loose at the heart of a totally committed pack.

"It was a fantastic day," O'Connell, whose side had won only one of their last five fixtures including a 51-24 loss to Glasgow, told Sky television. "I am so proud, I feel like a amateur rugby player almost today, it means so much to these young guys.

"There's so many people doubting them each week and I know how much it means to them and their families."

Harlequins flyhalf Nick Evans kicked three penalties to give the home side a 9-6 lead at halftime after his opposite Ronan O'Gara had fluffed his first two attempts.

O'Gara found his range in the second half after twice Cup champions Munster stormed on to the attack and twice came close to scoring.

He kicked all his team's points with six penalties which gave Munster a semi-final against Clermont Auvergne on the weekend of April 27-28.