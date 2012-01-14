LONDON Jan 14 Munster secured a
quarter-final place in the Heineken Cup with a hard-fought
victory over French club Castres on Saturday while also in Pool
1 Northampton moved into second spot by beating Llanelli to keep
their slim hopes of a last-eight place alive.
Munster's Ronan O'Gara became the most capped player in the
Heineken Cup with his 102nd appearance and marked the occasion
by scoring 16 points with his boot to lead his side to a 26-10
home victory.
Last year's beaten finalists Northampton trailed 14-6 at
halftime but hit back after the interval to win 29-17.
Scarlets went into the match in second place in the pool and
sensing a first quarter-final place since 2007 was in reach but
were outplayed in the second half.
Prop Soane Tonga'uiha powered over early in the second
period as the visitors began to exert some control and Ben Foden
scored a breakaway try late on to kill off the Scarlets.
Northampton need to beat Munster convincingly next week to
stand any chance of being one of the best runners-up.
Ulster crushed Leicester Tigers 41-7 in Belfast to stay top
of Pool 4 with two tries from Andrew Trimble and one each from
Craig Gilroy and Paul Marshall.
ITALIAN ROMP
Clermont Auvergne enjoyed an 82-0 romp at Italian side
Aironi to maintain their hopes of a quarter-final spot going
into the final round of group fixtures.
The French club ran in 12 tries to set up a winner-takes-all
clash with Ulster next weekend. Wings Sitiveni Sivivatu and
Julien Malzieu scored try hat-tricks.
In Pool 6 Harlequins ended Gloucester's chances with a 20-14
victory which means top spot in the group will be decided next
week when leaders Toulouse face Gloucester and Harlequins go to
Connacht knowing they have to win.
Toulouse beat Connacht 24-3 at Stade Ernest Wallon.
On Friday Edinburgh retained top spot in Pool 2 with a
last-gasp 27-24 victory away to Racing Metro sealed by a drop
goal from Phil Godman.
The six pool winners and the two best second-placed teams
advance to the quarter-finals.
