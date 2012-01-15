LONDON Jan 15 Holders Leinster reached
the Heineken Cup quarter-finals with a 23-16 away victory over
Glasgow and Saracens moved to the brink of the last eight by
edging Biarritz 20-16 on Sunday.
Ireland fullback Rob Kearney scored a try for Leinster early
in the second half and Isaac Boss crossed the line in the
closing stages to seal victory for the Irish side.
English champions Saracens were pushed all the way by French
team Biarritz, needing a try by scrumhalf Ben Spencer and two
Owen Farrell penalties to open up a 14-6 halftime lead in the
Pool 5 match.
French international Dmitri Yachvili brought Biarritz back
into contention with a converted try but Farrell kicked two more
penalties to complete the Saracens victory.
Munster secured their quarter-final place on Saturday with a
hard-fought 26-10 victory over French club Castres.
Ireland flyhalf Ronan O'Gara became the most capped player
in the Heineken Cup, marking his 102nd appearance by kicking 16
points.
Ulster crushed Leicester 41-7 in Belfast to stay top of Pool
4 with two tries from Andrew Trimble and one each from Craig
Gilroy and Paul Marshall.
Clermont Auvergne routed Italian side Aironi 82-0 to
maintain their hopes of a quarter-final spot going into the
final round of group fixtures.
The French club ran in 12 tries to set up a winner-takes-all
clash with Ulster next weekend. Wings Sitiveni Sivivatu and
Julien Malzieu scored three tries each.
Harlequins ended Gloucester's chances with a 20-14 victory
which means top spot in Pool 6 will be decided next week when
leaders Toulouse face Gloucester and Harlequins go to Connacht
knowing they have to win.
Toulouse beat Connacht 24-3 at Stade Ernest Wallon.
On Friday Edinburgh retained top spot in Pool 2 with a
last-gasp 27-24 victory at Racing Metro sealed by a drop goal
from Phil Godman.
The six pool winners and two best second-placed teams
advance to the quarter-finals.
(Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by John Mehaffey)