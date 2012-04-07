April 7 Edinburgh shocked four-times winners
Toulouse 19-14 to become the first Scottish side through to the
Heineken Cup semi-finals as a first-half blitz took holders
Leinster past Cardiff 34-3 on Saturday.
A resilient defence when Edinburgh were reduced to 13 men in
the first half following two yellow card offences in three
minutes and the boot of Greig Laidlaw proved too good for the
visiting French side.
"We are absolutely over the moon," said Edinburgh flyhalf
and man-of-the-match Laidlaw, whose conversion of Mike Blair's
opening try after 90 seconds had the home fans jumping for joy.
"The players put in a great shift out there. We struggled in
the first half with 13 men but we managed to stay in the game
and I think that won us the game," he added on the Heineken Cup
website (www.ercrugby.com).
Toulouse led 14-7 approaching half time courtesy of a Timoci
Matanavou try and three Lionel Beauxis penalties before
Laidlaw's boot, with a drop goal on 38 minutes and three
second-half penalties, sent them through.
"We didn't show everything we can do against Toulouse and
there is plenty still to work on, as well as a lot to look
forward to," said Edinburgh coach Michael Bradley
In Dublin, two tries either side of the interval by Rob
Kearney and the unerring kicking of Jonathan Sexton set Leinster
on their way to a 27-point first half which included tries for
Isa Nacewa and Brian O'Driscoll.
Cardiff opened the scoring after two minutes when Leigh
Halfpenny kicked his side's only points of a frustrating
encounter.
"We are happy with some parts of the game but we didn't
really put our foot down in the second half," said Leinster
forward Cian Healy, whose team will face either England's
Saracens or French side Clermont Auvergne.
Irish duo Munster and Ulster also meet on Sunday, with the
winner to play Edinburgh in Dublin.
