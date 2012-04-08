April 8 Ulster and Clermont Auvergne brought
their very best away form to the Heineken Cup quarter-finals on
Sunday to set up last four clashes against outsiders Edinburgh
and holders Leinster respectively.
Ulster prevailed 22-16 in a brutal encounter at Munster's
Thomond Park while Clermont, at English champions Saracens'
Vicarage Road home, strangled the life out of their opponents
for a 22-3 win.
Former champions Ulster's flying start, thanks largely to
three huge and deadly accurate penalties from his own half by
South African scrumhalf Ruan Pienaar, gave them a 16-0 lead
after 19 minutes to quieten the raucous Munster home support.
Craig Gilroy's superb solo try and an Ian Humphreys drop
goal also threatened to knock the stuffing out of twice winners
Munster but a Simon Zebo try and Ronan O'Gara penalty on the
stroke of halftime narrowed the lead to 19-10.
In a bruising second half Munster battered the Ulster
defence and a comeback victory to preserve their perfect record
in the Heineken Cup this season did not look unlikely, but the
away side clung on for their first semi-final berth in 13 years.
"We got off to a terrific start, with Ruan Pienaar kicking
well, but our defence was the difference," said man-of-the-match
Stephen Ferris, who lifted the 1999 cup with Ulster and was an
injury doubt before the game.
"We wanted to make a statement in European rugby and we had
to come here and get a win to do that," he added on the Heineken
Cup website (www.ercrugby.com).
Fellow second row forward Paul O'Connell, the Munster
captain, could not hide his disappointment at an
uncharacteristically poor start.
"You just should never be 19 points down and I can't
remember that happening to us in all the time I've been with the
club," said O'Connell.
Later on Clermont provided some French cheer after
Toulouse's shock exit on Saturday, Brock James kicking 17 points
after replacing the injured David Skrela on three minutes while
Lee Byrne scored the game's only try.
"We have put more importance in the Heineken Cup this
season. We are keen to get stuck into them (Leinster)," said
James.
Clermont's first ever semi-final against Leinster will be in
Bordeaux on April 29. Ulster take on Edinburgh in Dublin the day
before.
(Writing by Tom Pilcher, Editing by Dave Thompson)
